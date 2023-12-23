Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation launches Namma Cargo truck service 

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday launched 'Namma (Our) Cargo' truck service with Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagging off 20 vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Transport Minister said 100 trucks will be inducted in a month and 500 more by the end of next year.

Reddy said Basaveshwara bus station at Peenya will be utilised as a depot for operation and maintenance of these trucks and the remaining vacant space will be provided to government companies to generate commercial revenue.

"In order to capitalise its strength in the passenger transport business in 2021, the KSRTC ventured into the logistics business under the brand name "Namma Cargo" to carry parcels on KSRTC route buses.

Taking this forward, KSRTC is now introducing a brand new "Namma Cargo truck service" fitted with GPS for goods transportation," the state-owned transport corporation said.

According to the KSRTC, trucks will transport goods across Karnataka with secure, speedy and reliable services.

The KSRTC is one of the largest transport corporations in the country.

It has 16 divisions, 83 depots, 174 bus stands, 7,649 transport services and has a fleet of 8,355 buses, it said.

