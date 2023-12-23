Seven girl child labourers rescued from agricultural fields in Chittapur

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Different wings of child labour prohibition including voluntary organisations fighting for the cause of implementation of the prohibition of child labour rescued 7 girl child labourers from working in the cotton fields in some of the villages of Chittapur taluk on Wednesday, according to a press note issued here on Friday.

According to a press note by the Assistant Labour Commissioner Dr Avinash Naik, based on a complaint to the Child Help Line, a team comprising personnel of the police department, Labour department, District Child Labour Prohibition Society, District Child Rights Protection Unit, Panchayat Raj Department and Child Helpline 1098/112 raided cotton fields at Ladlapur, Nalwar, Sannati Road on Wednesday and rescued 7 girl child labourers working in the cotton fields and they were admitted to the Remand Home for Girls temporarily.

These girls would be produced before the District Child Welfare Committee and the documents related to the age of the girls would be secured and action would be taken as per rules. FIRs would be registered and cases would be filed against the employers in the court for employing girl labourers to work in the cotton fields, he said.

Director of Child Labour Protection Committee Santosh Kulkarni, PDO of Ladlapur Grama Panchayat Gopal Kattimani, senior RTO of Deputy Commissioner’s office H Sai Dharmindar, Director of Samskar Pratisthana Vithal Chikani took part in the raid.

