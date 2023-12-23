Seven-year-old Maya’s jottings posthumously published as a book

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A posthumously published book written by a seven-year-old girl was released by the Kodava Makkada Koota in Madikeri. The book titled, ‘The girl who unleashed magic’, written by Maya Appachu, is the 78th book released by the forum.

A native of Kodagu, Maya is the daughter of Sanchita and Karthik Appachu, who live in the United States.

A student of Highcroft Drive Elementary School in the US, Maya was multi-talented. She used to maintain a diary filled with sketches in which she jotted down her encounters with fear, apprehensions and her experience in the new environment in the beginning days of her school. Her jottings have now been compiled into a book by the forum.

Thanking the forum for publishing the book, Maya’s parents who took part in the book release event relived the memories of their daughter.

Maya had an untimely death before she turned eight as she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malfunction (AVM). By donating organs, Maya found meaning even in death. The parents of Maya were honoured with the ‘Honour Bridge’ award for donating their daughter’s organs and a cherry tree has been planted at Maya’s school in her memory.

She was a child with many talents who found interest in various things. Besides classical music, dance, literature and art, Maya aimed to become an entomologist due to her interest in the study of insects.

“The books will be made part of all the school libraries in Kodagu to inspire the younger generation,” shared Bollajira Aiyappa, the president of the forum. The book has been translated into Kannada by writer Pushpa Devaiah.

