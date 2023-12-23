Voters will teach BJP lesson in Lok Sabha polls, says DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the party’s nationwide agitation against the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament, Congress leaders and workers staged protests across the state, including Bengaluru.

Addressing party workers during a protest at Freedom Park here, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said people would teach BJP a lesson for “decimating democracy” in the country.

The Congress leader said the BJP has become very arrogant with its victories in three states, which is showing in its undemocratic decision to suspend 146 MPs.

“The people of the country are watching and they will teach it a lesson. There have been many instances when people have voted differently for state elections and General Elections. During Ramakrishna Hegde’s period, the people of the state had voted differently in a General Election just two months after the Assembly polls,” the Congress leader said.

The Opposition MPs demanding a detailed discussion on the Parliament security breach were suspended. “We need to take this fight to the people. We need to tell them how the BJP is killing democracy. We need to tell people about our progressive schemes. The BJP leaders are asking if our guarantees have reached people. Over 98% of the beneficiaries have received the benefits,” he said.

Water tariff

Responding to a question on a proposal to increase the water tariff, the DCM said the Karnataka High Court had stayed an order to increase the same for residential buildings in 2018. Hence, the water tariff for commercial buildings has been increased. The tariff for the residential segment has not been increased for the last 10 years, he stated.

Asked about former chief minister Kumaraswamy’s statement that there are ‘Ajit Pawar’ and ‘Eknath Shinde’ in the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar stated that the JDS leader is unable to digest the fact that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in power, and hence, he is talking out of desperation.

