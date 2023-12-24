Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP gets new team: Nirani VP, Sunil Kumar general secretary

Former minister and MLA V Sunil Kumar, whose name was also doing the rounds for the state president’s post, has been appointed state general secretary.

Published: 24th December 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After appointing BY Vijayendra as president of the state unit, BJP announced the state office-bearers on Saturday. The new team consisting of ten vice presidents, four general secretaries, 10 state secretaries and heads of various frontal organisations is expected to play an important role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While senior leaders, who have openly expressed displeasure over Vijayendra’s appointment, have been kept out of the new team, former ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrati Basavaraj, Rajugowda, N Mahesh and Malavika Avinash are among the vice-presidents.

Former minister and MLA V Sunil Kumar, whose name was also doing the rounds for the state president’s post, has been appointed state general secretary along with P Rajiv, NS Nandish Reddy and J Preetham Gowda. Former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda’s appointment shows the BJP’s continued efforts to make inroads into the JDS and Congress bastion of Old Mysuru, especially former PM HD Deve Gowda’s home district Hassan.

As BJP and JDS have forged an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the new team needs to work with the regional party.

Shailendra Beldale from Bidar, DS Arun from Shivamogga, Basavaraj Mattimod from Kalaburgi, Lalitha Anapur from Yadgir, Dr Laxmi Ashwin Gowda from Mandya, Ambika Hulinaykar from Tumakuru are among 10 state secretaries.

Meanwhile, C Manjula from Shivamogga has been appointed head of the Mahila Morcha and Dheeraj Muniraju from Bengaluru has been appointed state president of BJP Yuva Morcha. Bangaru Hanumantu from Ballari will be president of ST Morcha, S Manjunath (Cement Manju) from Hassan, SC Morcha; Raghu Kautilya from Mysuru, Backward Classes Morcha; AS Patil Nadahalli from Vijayapura, Raita Morcha and Anil Thomas from Mysuru, Minorities Morcha.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BY Vijayendra BJP 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp