Karnataka: CET to be held on April 20, 21

BENGALURU: Karnataka Examination Authority is set to conduct the CET 2024 for courses like engineering, pharmacy, veterinary science and agriculture on April 20 and 21, 2024. Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA, on Friday said that the registration and filling of applications will begin from Jan 10, 2024.

For the first time, there is a common application for the exam and counselling for all professional courses including Medical, Dental, and AYUSH.

Candidates have been asked to enter their correct RD (Revenue Documents) number while filling up the online application, without which the process is incomplete. If a candidate has a caste certificate without an RD number, they have to obtain a new certificate containing an RD number or they will not be eligible for caste reservation.

Students aspiring for Architecture, BPT, BSc Allied Health Sciences, and BPO course must also fill in their applications. For more queries mail to keaugcet2024@gmail.com.

