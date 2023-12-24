Karnataka Congress leaders caught off-guard by ‘Kharge for PM’ pitch

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Karnataka Congress had every reason to celebrate when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggested I.N.D.I.A alliance parties to project AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge as the Opposition’s PM face. Projecting one of the most seasoned politicians in India for the top post can be a trump card for Congress, at least in Karnataka, which is playing a significant role in the party’s revival attempts at the Centre.

But, strangely the suggestion was not received with much enthusiasm. There is a studied silence on the issue in the Congress president’s home state. Except for a few leaders from the Kalyana Karnataka region, not many senior leaders in the party have spoken about it.

After the TMC and AAP leaders sprang a surprise, the veteran leader handled the issue deftly by emphasising on first winning the polls before discussing other aspects.

Political stratagem in the best interest of their parties might have been the reason for the allies’ suggestion. However, it created a great deal of discomfiture within the Grand Old Party, which has invested heavily in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. The development seems to have caught the party leaders off-guard.

As one senior Congress leader aptly put it: “The suggestion to project Kharge as PM face will neither be welcomed nor will it be discussed much. When everybody in the party wanted Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister, how can anyone in the party now talk about projecting Kharge for the PM post,” he questioned. All senior Congress leaders in Karnataka, including Kharge, are Gandhi family loyalists.

The development seems to have put the state Congress leaders in Karnataka in a delicate situation. So much so, for the time being, they will not even be in a position to speak authoritatively about Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM as that could be perceived as rejecting the suggestion to project Kharge for the top post. State leaders will be hoping for a clear strategy and a statement from the Central leadership to bail them out of this peculiar situation.

Some leaders do not see anything wrong with TMC and AAP leaders’ suggestions. Senior leader and Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy had suggested Kharge’s name for the PM post almost six months back, in July this year. According to him, if Congress and I.N.D.I.A decide, Kharge would be the most appropriate prime ministerial candidate as he is a leader with vast administrative experience and a development-oriented politician.

Kharge’s good rapport with the party leaders from all the communities and regions, and his political acumen played an important role in ensuring that the entire Karnataka Congress worked as one cohesive unit to win the May 10 assembly polls. That set the ball rolling for the party and even allies started taking it more seriously.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may be a charismatic leader with pan-Karnataka appeal and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president DK Shivakumar is known for his dynamism, but it was Kharge who ensured that they worked as a team in the best interest of the party. That was a much bigger challenge then.

Some leaders in the party also feel that projecting Kharge for the top post may help galvanize the party cadres, consolidate Dalit votes, and to some extent also get the Lingayat community’s backing. But it is difficult to say if all the top leaders in the party show the same enthusiasm.

In 2019, almost all senior Congress leaders, including Kharge lost the Lok Sabha polls, that too when the party was in power in the state. In Kalaburagi, Dr Umesh Jadav, who had left Congress to join the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls had defeated Kharge on his home turf by a margin of nearly one lakh votes. Veteran leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, who had won seven LS elections on the trot, lost in Kolar, as did former CM Veerappa Moily in Chikkaballapura.

Kharge was elected to the Rajya Sabha, while Muniyappa won assembly polls this year to become a minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

This time around, it is still not clear if Kharge will contest from Kalaburagi. Political circles in his home district are abuzz with talks of his son-in-law contesting the LS polls, while the senior leader could focus on his responsibility as the AICC president and devote more time to keep I.N.D.I.A bloc together to take on the BJP.

As the BJP uses the latest development to mock Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and tries to make the most of the I.N.D.I.A allies’ googly that has landed top Congress leadership on the defensive, the party leaders and cadre in the AICC president’s home state can hardly respond to it without getting a clear direction from their central leadership.

