Traffic on Mysuru, Hosur roads hit 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-Mysuru road, Bangalore International Airport road and Hosur road witnessed traffic jams for hours on Saturday with people leaving the city for native places and popular tourist spots given Christmas and year-end holidays.

Motorists stuck in traffic for several hours

Hundreds of motorists got stuck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway for several hours. Those who took the road said they got stuck in traffic though they left home early in the morning. “As we reached Kengeri, we saw hundreds of cars and other vehicles lined up on the highway. We had a harrowing time till we entered the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway,” said Prashanth, who headed to Mysuru.

He attributed the traffic jam to Ekadeshi and the Christmas holidays from Monday. Many had not recharged their Fastag and were asked to pay double the toll fee. This was another reason for the traffic jam. “This usually happens as motorists do not check their Fastag balance before starting their journey,” he said.

The situation was no different on Hosur Road. “The traffic jam was because many headed towards Kerala via Hosur road for Christmas and New Year celebrations as many corporate offices in Bengaluru had declared holidays,” Balachandar, a techie, said.

Many fliers had a tough time in reaching KIA due to heavy traffic on Ballari Road. A constable attached to Channapatna traffic police station said the traffic jam on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was because of back-to-back holidays. “It took more than three hours to reach Mysuru from Bengaluru on Saturday, which otherwise would be less than two hours,” he said.



