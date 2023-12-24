Home States Karnataka

Yuva Nidhi Scheme to launch in Shivamogga on January 12

Under the Yuva Nidhi Scheme, each eligible unemployed degree holder will receive the assistance of Rs 3,000 per month, while every eligible diploma holder will be granted Rs 1,500 monthly.

Published: 24th December 2023 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes. (Express illustrations)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that Yuva Nidhi, the fifth guarantee of the Karnataka government, will be launched in Shivamogga on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Registration for the scheme will begin on December 26.

Under the Yuva Nidhi Scheme, each eligible unemployed degree holder will receive the assistance of Rs 3,000 per month, while every eligible diploma holder will be granted Rs 1,500 monthly.

During a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, Madhu Bangarappa highlighted that the state government has already implemented Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, and Anna Bhagya schemes. The fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, is scheduled for launch on January 12.

Madhu said, “The state-level programme to launch the scheme will be held in Shivamogga. Registration will commence on December 26. CM Siddaramaiah has decided to launch the programme at Freedom Park in Shivamogga. DCM D K Shivakumar and Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will also participate.”

Madhu further said that eligible youths will receive payments through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the same day. He added, “Youths from across the state will participate in the programme. During the Assembly election, I served as the deputy chairman of the manifesto committee of the Congress, which framed the five programmes. Therefore, I requested the CM to launch the scheme in my home district, Shivamogga, and he agreed. Since the programme will be held in Shivamogga, I take pride in it.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ShivamoggaSwami VivekanandaMadhu Bangarappa Yuva Nidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp