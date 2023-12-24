Yuva Nidhi Scheme to launch in Shivamogga on January 12

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that Yuva Nidhi, the fifth guarantee of the Karnataka government, will be launched in Shivamogga on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Registration for the scheme will begin on December 26.

Under the Yuva Nidhi Scheme, each eligible unemployed degree holder will receive the assistance of Rs 3,000 per month, while every eligible diploma holder will be granted Rs 1,500 monthly.

During a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, Madhu Bangarappa highlighted that the state government has already implemented Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, and Anna Bhagya schemes. The fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, is scheduled for launch on January 12.

Madhu said, “The state-level programme to launch the scheme will be held in Shivamogga. Registration will commence on December 26. CM Siddaramaiah has decided to launch the programme at Freedom Park in Shivamogga. DCM D K Shivakumar and Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will also participate.”

Madhu further said that eligible youths will receive payments through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the same day. He added, “Youths from across the state will participate in the programme. During the Assembly election, I served as the deputy chairman of the manifesto committee of the Congress, which framed the five programmes. Therefore, I requested the CM to launch the scheme in my home district, Shivamogga, and he agreed. Since the programme will be held in Shivamogga, I take pride in it.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that Yuva Nidhi, the fifth guarantee of the Karnataka government, will be launched in Shivamogga on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Registration for the scheme will begin on December 26. Under the Yuva Nidhi Scheme, each eligible unemployed degree holder will receive the assistance of Rs 3,000 per month, while every eligible diploma holder will be granted Rs 1,500 monthly. During a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, Madhu Bangarappa highlighted that the state government has already implemented Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, and Anna Bhagya schemes. The fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, is scheduled for launch on January 12.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Madhu said, “The state-level programme to launch the scheme will be held in Shivamogga. Registration will commence on December 26. CM Siddaramaiah has decided to launch the programme at Freedom Park in Shivamogga. DCM D K Shivakumar and Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will also participate.” Madhu further said that eligible youths will receive payments through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the same day. He added, “Youths from across the state will participate in the programme. During the Assembly election, I served as the deputy chairman of the manifesto committee of the Congress, which framed the five programmes. Therefore, I requested the CM to launch the scheme in my home district, Shivamogga, and he agreed. Since the programme will be held in Shivamogga, I take pride in it.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp