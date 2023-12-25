Bengaluru man-son duo injured in cylinder explosion dies, three critical

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler, lost their lives following a cylinder explosion at their residence in Garvebhavi Palya while the remaining three family members are currently under treatment.

The police said the incident happened on December 19 and it is suspected that one of the family members, Nikhila, 26, forgot to switch off the gas regulator after she prepared food on Monday night. On Tuesday, at around 7 am, the deceased, Sandesh, a domestic worker, woke up and lit the gas which resulted in the cylinder blast.

The mishap happened because of gas release as the regulator was left switched on the whole nig-ht. Sandesh, his child Roshan, and three other family members, including his sister-in-law, Nikhila, and other two children, Roshini and Rohan, were injured in the incident and were rushed to a private hospital.

They were later shifted to Victoria Hospital where Sandesh and Roshan died while they were under treatment on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that the other family members who are currently getting the treatment are in critical condition. The Begur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

