Congress will learn lesson in polls: BY Vijayendra

Vijayendra said the BJP will instill confidence in youth and women and the party will bag 28 seats in the state.

Published: 25th December 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vice president of BJP Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | BY Vijayendra Twitter)

Vice president of BJP Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | BY Vijayendra Twitter)

By Express News Service

GADAG: The Congress government has not been coming forward to help and support farmers by always hiding behind the ruse that the Centre has not been giving it funds, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said, “The Central government gave an opportunity to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Did he go there for a fashion show? People will teach the Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls.” 

Vijayendra said the BJP will instill confidence in youth and women and the party will bag 28 seats in the state. “Recently, I had an opportunity to participate in a two-day special meeting with BJP National President J P Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.  We were told about how to train party workers. The PM sat for five hours with all of us amid his busy schedule,” he added.

Taking the Congress government to task, Vijayendra said it is shameful that even after Belagavi witnessed the case of a woman who was assaulted and paraded naked, the CM did not pay a visit there.

To a query on the statement by Congress leader Jagdish Shetter on separate religion tags for the Lingayat community, Vijayendra said one should talk about uniting people, not dividing them. “(Deputy Chief Minister) DK Shivakumar apologised in Ballari over this. The entire state knows that the Congress tried to separate Veerashivas and Lingayats,” he said.   

