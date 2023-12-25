Home States Karnataka

Farmers unite, call for Delhi Chalo in Feb-end  

Published: 25th December 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing Delhi Chalo protest. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called a nationwide ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by the end of February to raise their voice against the “anti-farmer” laws of the Union government and other issues. More than five lakh farmers from across the nation are expected to gather at the national capital. 

The protest call was announced during a press conference addressed by farmer leaders from eight states in Bengaluru on Sunday. “We have been conducting Mahapanchayats across various regions over the last 15 days and have more such discussions planned in the upcoming days,” said Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader from Punjab.

The farmer leaders had put forth seven demands encompassing issues like guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the C2+50% formula, which includes the input cost of capital and the rent on the land to provide the farmers 50% returns along with debt relief for all farmers, withdrawal of state government land acquisition laws, and an increase in import duties on agricultural products.

“We understand different languages, but we together comprehend the government’s partiality toward privatisation,” said Sachin Mohapatra, a farmer leader from Odisha. “To ensure that our voice resonates loud enough for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hear, we are set to stage a protest as part of the Delhi Chalo programme, which will focus on seven major demands,” the farmer leader added.

During the meeting, the leaders also stressed protecting democratic and secular values and expressed discontent with the suspension of opposition Members of Parliament and the government’s behaviour towards Olympian wrestlers, particularly in the recent case of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The leaders termed these acts as detrimental signs to the democratic values of the country. 

