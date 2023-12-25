I’m a patriot or a traitor, people will decide: BJP MP Pratap Simha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Nearly two weeks after the Parliament security breach, where his name surfaced for issuing passes to intruders, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Sunday said people will decide if he is a patriot or traitor in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to him being tagged a ‘traitor’ during protests demanding a probe against him for a security breach, Simha said, “Since the issue is being probed, I don’t want to divulge anything regarding the incident. I will leave it to the Gods and people to decide whether I am a traitor or patriot.”

He said, “Goddess Chamundeshwari, Goddess Cauvery, my reader fans across Karnataka who have been reading my writings for the last two decades and people in the region who have elected me twice and seen my work for the last nine-and-a-half years will give their verdict through votes in the Lok Sabha polls.”

Asked whether his statement was recorded by the police, Simha said he had done whatever had to be done. “I don’t have anything else to say on this.”

