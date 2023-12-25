Home States Karnataka

Kids banned from sitting on floor in schools: Karnataka Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa

The government will also ban children cleaning toilets. The fund allocation for maintaining school cleanliness will be increased, he added.

Published: 25th December 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: To promote the wellbeing and classroom comfort of school students, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Sunday said the practice of making children sit on floors during class hours in school will be banned. 

The directive, coming into effect from the next academic year, applies to all primary and high schools, both government and private grant-in-aid and mandates the provision of benches for students sitting in classrooms. The government will also ban children from cleaning toilets. The fund allocation for maintaining school cleanliness will be increased, he added.

Explaining the reason for making benches compulsory at schools, he said that when he visited several schools during the recent legislature session in Belagavi, he sat with children, had midday meals and interacted with them. “I got the feedback from them. I felt bad when I saw children sitting on the floor during ‘Nali Kali’ class. I asked teachers not to wear footwear inside classrooms till new benches arrive. If we have to ensure equality, students should sit on the benches and study. The government will provide benches to government schools.”

He said the government will fill up D group posts to clean toilets in schools, ensuring that children are not compelled to do it. “Forcing children to clean toilets is an inappropriate practice. While such incidents may not be widespread, they do occur in some places. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during the recent cabinet meeting, emphasised the need to provide more facilities to schools. He also decided to fill up Group D posts,” he added.

