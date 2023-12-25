Home States Karnataka

Muskan has links with al-Qaeda, says RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

Bhat said if Muslim girls are allowed to wear hijab, then Hindu students will wear saffron shawls to classes.
 

Hijab Row

By Express News Service

MANDYA: RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat on the premises of the Moodalabagilu Anjaneya Temple, while adressing the crowd said hijab-clad girl Muskan from Mandya has links with Al-Qaeda.

“Al-Qaeda has given money and support to Muskan. She has contact with the terror organisation. So, the people should be careful as terrorists will be coming to Mandya,” he said. Bhat said if Muslim girls are allowed to wear hijab, then Hindu students will wear saffron shawls to classes.
 

