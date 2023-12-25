Rahul’s influence behind Siddaramaiah’s Hijab remark: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement over the hijab issue is condemnable as no one has banned it.

“Siddaramaiah often makes makes such faux pas when he returns after meeting his leader Rahul Gandhi. It is the influence of Rahul Gandhi that makes the CM talk in such a way,” he told reporters here. “The CM should know about the facts of the issue. If not, he should not comment or react. Siddaramaiah is unfit to be CM.”

Joshi said Siddaramaiah is trying to create division between communities by making irrelevant statements. “It is a fact that one has to follow the dress code in educational institutions. If he is giving such statements purposely, he is trying to create friction between communities to consolidate votes,” the minister added.

Joshi said a few girls have taken the matter to the Supreme Court and the court’s decision should be followed. “People are smart and they know what is happening in the nation. They will teach a lesson,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HUBBALLI: Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement over the hijab issue is condemnable as no one has banned it. “Siddaramaiah often makes makes such faux pas when he returns after meeting his leader Rahul Gandhi. It is the influence of Rahul Gandhi that makes the CM talk in such a way,” he told reporters here. “The CM should know about the facts of the issue. If not, he should not comment or react. Siddaramaiah is unfit to be CM.” Joshi said Siddaramaiah is trying to create division between communities by making irrelevant statements. “It is a fact that one has to follow the dress code in educational institutions. If he is giving such statements purposely, he is trying to create friction between communities to consolidate votes,” the minister added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Joshi said a few girls have taken the matter to the Supreme Court and the court’s decision should be followed. “People are smart and they know what is happening in the nation. They will teach a lesson,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp