Trekker dies of heart attack after reaching Tadiandamol peak

Published: 25th December 2023 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Forest officials and police carried the dead body of the victim from the peak. (Photo | Express)

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A trek turned fatal for a youngster visiting Kodagu who died of a heart attack after summiting a hillock. The incident was reported at Kodagu’s highest peak, Tadiandamol (1748 m) near Napoklu in Madikeri taluk. Jathin (23), a native of Haryana state is the victim.

On Sunday, a group of six people including three girls and three boys planned to trek the Tadiandamol peak. The trekkers were all working in different companies in Bengaluru and had arrived in Kodagu on a vacation. As soon as the trekkers reached the peak, Jathin developed respiratory issues. Sources confirmed that he became breathless and fainted. A doctor who was present at the spot among others is said to have extended support to Jathin. But he suffered a heart attack and died.

The incident was reported to the forest officials who managed to trek to the spot while the Napoklu police were alerted about the incident. The dead body of Jathin was carried on a makeshift stretcher from the peak. Forest staff and police staff brought the dead body down and shifted it to the District Hospital in Madikeri. The body was handed over to the kin of the victim after postmortem. The incident has been recorded at Napoklu police station. 

