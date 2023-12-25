Will not rest till BJP comes to power: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: State BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday said the Congress suddenly remembers the caste-based socio-economic survey only when it senses defeat in elections.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the 24th Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha here on Sunday, he stressed that there is a need to ensure social justice for backward classes. “But by implementing the Kantharaj Commission report, the CM is attempting to sow hatred in society and create division between various castes. The BJP will not tolerate these caste-based divisions,” he added.

Vijayendra also pledged that he will not rest till the BJP wins the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. “There is a big challenge before the BJP in the state and the new team has given me immense strength to fight against the anti-people policies of the Congress. The pre-poll alliance of the BJP and JDS helps them win the maximum parliamentary constituencies in the 2024 general elections,” the Shikaripura MLA added.

The BJP state president also said the newly formed State BJP executive committee meeting will be held on Tuesday . “We will not rest till the BJP comes to power at the Centre. Narendra Modi should become prime minister of the country for the third successive time and people of Karnataka will play a major role in this.”

Vijayendra said farmers of the state have started criticising the Congress government in state within just six months of coming to power, which indicates the anti-people policies of the government.

Earlier, Vijayendra, who visited Davanagere city for the first time after becoming BJP state president, received a rousing reception. Later, he was taken to the programme venue in a motorcade. He called upon BJP workers to strengthen the party and bring the party to power.

