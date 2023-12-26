Home States Karnataka

Appointments to boards, corporations any moment: DK Shivakumar

According to informed sources, AICC president Mallikarujun Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, is likely to give his nod to the list following which the list will be made public.

Published: 26th December 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, has expressed confidence that the appointments to boards and corporations will be done anytime soon and names of party workers along with legislators will be considered as suggested by the party high command.

“There is a list of 40-50 names, including party workers.... the appointments can happen any moment,” he told reporters when asked about the delay in making the appointments.

According to informed sources, AICC president Mallikarujun Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, is likely to give his nod to the list following which the list will be made public.

During their recent visit to Delhi, both CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar held a marathon meeting at the latter’s flat During their visit to the national capital, both chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held a marathon meeting at the latter’s private flat. Even as the list was prepared, the party top brass, especially Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, stalled it as only MLAs and MLCs were being considered for the posts. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp