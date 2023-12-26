Appointments to boards, corporations any moment: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, has expressed confidence that the appointments to boards and corporations will be done anytime soon and names of party workers along with legislators will be considered as suggested by the party high command.

“There is a list of 40-50 names, including party workers.... the appointments can happen any moment,” he told reporters when asked about the delay in making the appointments.

According to informed sources, AICC president Mallikarujun Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, is likely to give his nod to the list following which the list will be made public.

During their recent visit to Delhi, both CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar held a marathon meeting at the latter’s flat During their visit to the national capital, both chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held a marathon meeting at the latter’s private flat. Even as the list was prepared, the party top brass, especially Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, stalled it as only MLAs and MLCs were being considered for the posts.

