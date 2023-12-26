BJP names Poojari as LoP in Council; Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Monday appointed senior leader and former minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and party MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad West Arvind Bellad as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly last month, over six months after the Congress formed the government in Karnataka.

MLCs Sunil Vallyapure and N Ravi Kumar have been appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition and the party’s Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, respectively, while Doddanagouda G Patil, MLA from Hungund in Bagalkot district has been appointed the party’s chief whip in the Assembly.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the appointments are made on the directives of the BJP national president JP Nadda. They will work effectively as the voice of the people and uphold the democratic values, Vijayendra, MLA from Shikaripura, added.

Poojari, a soft-spoken politician from Udupi district had earlier worked effectively as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council from July 2018 to July 2019 and as a minister in the BJP government, he was the Floor Leader in the Upper House.

The new team of party office-bearers as well as leaders in the Assembly and Council will play a major role for the party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the focus is on young and experienced leaders, who are keen to prove themselves. The party Central leaders appreciated Vijayendra for his clarity of thoughts and suggesting names with party interests in mind, sources in BJP said.

