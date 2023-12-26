With LS elections around the corner, BJP makes overtures to minorities

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan visited Archbishop Peter Machado and greeted him for Christmas on Sunday, it was after a gap of four years that BJP top leaders in the state have extended such a courtesy towards the Christian community.

BJP now wants to mend fences with minorities with the Lok Sabha polls five months away and every vote counts for the party.

BS Yediyurappa as state party president and chief minister had a reputation for “zero religious discrimination” and had visited the Archbishop and other minority programmes. But neither previous party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel nor former CM Basavraj Bommai visited minorities during their tenure, giving an impression tha minorities didn’t matter to them. But Monday’s visit could well be a harbinger of change and gives an indication of the party transforming from exclusive to inclusive, political observers said.

Archbishop Machado told Vijayendra, “We may follow different religions, but we need to rise above them and set aside our prejudices. Your father BS Yediyurappa was a gentleman and accepting of all religions and he had visited us on important occasions. But those after him did not.’’

A minority leader recalled how they had invited then CM Bommai for the Mother Mary feast in September, but he skipped the programme at the last minute. No effort was taken by the government or the party to reach out to the minorities, he added.

Rashmi Dsouza, national executive comittee member, BJP minority wing, said, “BJP is a party of opportunities. I have been in the party for around 20 years and I have grown from being a booth-level worker to the national level. It is time the minorities shed their misgivings about BJP and support it like they support other parties. More minorities means more strength for the minorities in the party.’’

Karnataka Minority Commission chairman and former MLC Abdul Azeem, a former president of the BJP State Minority Morcha, said, “There was a gap between minorities and BJP. Both were in a way responsible for this chasm. Now the party is moving inclusively.’’ But minorities have sulked on many occasions, saying they need at least a few tickets to contest elections.

Karnataka BJP Minority Morcha chief Dr Anil Thomas said, “Modiji himself is leading from the front. Today, yet again the PM Modiji visited churches and the Karnataka state unit is also following this move and reaching out to minorities. This is literally Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.’’

