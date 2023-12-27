Home States Karnataka

Government health centres in Raichur to be developed using CSR funds 

Through the CSRBOX platform, around 200 government health centres across Karnataka will be developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. 

government hospitals, health centres

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten government health centres in Raichur district will be upgraded with a grant of Rs 3 crore from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds received from private companies. 

The centres include Gunjahalli, Gabburu, Udmagala, Masarkal, Gillasugur, Koppara, Balaganuru, Galaga, Ballatagi and Ramadurga. The Department of Health and Family Welfare signed a Letter of Intent with CSRBOX on Tuesday to enhance healthcare facilities. 

The department also appointed a deputy director as the state-level nodal officer to strengthen relationships with private companies and facilitate the improvement of infrastructure in health centres through the CSR fund. 

Meanwhile, the Community Healthcare Clinic (Wellness on Wheels), a collaborative CSR project between Volvo Group, Narayana Health, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare has set a Rs 2 crore CSR Fund to provide free healthcare facilities to rural communities.
 

