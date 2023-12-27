Kobri Hori organisers to submit letter to CM Siddaramaiah to showcase daring event in Bengaluru

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The organisers of the Kobri Hori event, a rural sport played in parts of Haveri and Shivamogga are planning to approach the state government to host an event in Bengaluru on the lines of the Kambla event.

The organisers from Hangal in Haveri, which is the centre place for various largescale Kobri Hori events in the state will be submitting a request letter in this regard to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The organisers say that it is a unique opportunity to showcase rural sports to a larger audience in Bengaluru.

"When the government invited Kambla sporting organisers to Bengaluru we have been thinking of organising the event as well. A small set-up can be created in Bengaluru and people can watch the essence of rural sports that is played here.

The Kobri Hori, which translates into coconut and bull is a rural sport played using decorated bulls. The arena in which the sport is played is known as Kancha and all the players ready to stop the raging bulls are inside the same area. The audience is made to stand outside the Kancha which is guarded with wooden barricades.

The bulls are made to run from one point to the other, and the players have to catch it and untie the coconut garland from its neck to win the prize. If the bull passes by players without being stopped, the owner gets the prize. The prizes range from gold ornaments to two-wheelers and cars as well.

"There have been several rules modified in the recent past making the sport less dangerous for the players and for the audience. The sport is now all set to be presented on a larger stage. Though there were a few hiccups when the governments were planning to ban the Jalli Kattu game in Tamil Nadu the governments realized that the Kobri Hori is like any other rural event. The game is played post-harvest season and the games are organised in December and January months," said an organiser from Hanagal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HUBBALLI: The organisers of the Kobri Hori event, a rural sport played in parts of Haveri and Shivamogga are planning to approach the state government to host an event in Bengaluru on the lines of the Kambla event. The organisers from Hangal in Haveri, which is the centre place for various largescale Kobri Hori events in the state will be submitting a request letter in this regard to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The organisers say that it is a unique opportunity to showcase rural sports to a larger audience in Bengaluru. "When the government invited Kambla sporting organisers to Bengaluru we have been thinking of organising the event as well. A small set-up can be created in Bengaluru and people can watch the essence of rural sports that is played here.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Kobri Hori, which translates into coconut and bull is a rural sport played using decorated bulls. The arena in which the sport is played is known as Kancha and all the players ready to stop the raging bulls are inside the same area. The audience is made to stand outside the Kancha which is guarded with wooden barricades. The bulls are made to run from one point to the other, and the players have to catch it and untie the coconut garland from its neck to win the prize. If the bull passes by players without being stopped, the owner gets the prize. The prizes range from gold ornaments to two-wheelers and cars as well. "There have been several rules modified in the recent past making the sport less dangerous for the players and for the audience. The sport is now all set to be presented on a larger stage. Though there were a few hiccups when the governments were planning to ban the Jalli Kattu game in Tamil Nadu the governments realized that the Kobri Hori is like any other rural event. The game is played post-harvest season and the games are organised in December and January months," said an organiser from Hanagal. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp