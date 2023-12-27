Kolar man arrested for killing married minor daughter for chatting with lover 

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Nangli police on Tuesday cracked a case of honour killing where a man had murdered his minor daughter at Musturu village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district on May 21. The accused had murdered his daughter for keeping in touch with her lover although she was married to another man. Kolar SP M Narayan said after committing the crime, Ravi, 54, of Musturu village lodged a complaint with Nangli police on May 22 stating that his daughter, who returned home from her in-laws’ house, had gone missing.

The police, who registered the complaint, could not achieve any breakthrough. Ten days ago, the police received an anonymous letter from some villagers, who suspected Ravi’s role in his daughter’s disappearance.

Police collect evidence from the farm of

murder accused at Musturu on Tuesday

After keeping a close watch on Ravi, the police took him into their custody on Tuesday. Ravi revealed that his 17-year-old daughter, who was studying I PU, was in love with his cousin brother Kalyan Kumar. He objected to this and got his daughter married to Subramani, a resident of Jodi Krishnarajapuram in Vemgal police limits.

Even after her marriage, Ravi’s daughter was in touch with Kumar over the phone. Enraged by this, Subramani summoned Ravi to his house. Ravi, who went to his son-in-law’s house, brought his daughter back to Musturu. Later, Ravi took her to his farm on the outskirts of the village beat her to death with a wooden log and burnt her body there.

A police team visited Ravi’s farm and conducted a spot mahazar. They collected some charred remains and sent them to the FSL for tests. Ravi confessed that he killed his daughter as she brought disgrace to his family by continuing her affair with Kumar. Along with the murder charge, a case of child marriage will be filed against Ravi and others, the SP said.

