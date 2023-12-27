Modi in single-minded pursuit of progress: BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to transform India into a developed country by 2027.

“The PM is on a single-minded pursuit of the development of the country. He has been working day and night towards this for the last 115 months, without any leave or rest,” he said during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in KR Puram here on Tuesday.

Modi kicked off the yatra in November to ensure that the schemes announced by the Centre reach the poorest people in the country.

BJP leaders take oath during the

Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra in

KR Puram in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

“In the eighties, there were rampant complaints about people having to stand in queues in front of government offices to avail benefits of state and central schemes. Many a time, people could avail of those benefits only after paying a commission. For example, if the Centre granted Rs 100, only Rs 15 reached the beneficiary.

The rest would be pocketed by a network of agents and brokers,” he said. “Today, new bank accounts have been opened for crores of people. This has led to all the benefits reaching the Jan Dhan accounts, eliminating any commission.”

He said the PM fulfilled the party’s mission to take tangible and intangible benefits to each and every person without having to face harassment from middlemen. “The Centre has provided domestic gas cylinder connections to 9.60 crore people under the Ujjwala scheme. Every village has been provided with electricity connections,” he said.

BJP vice-president and former minister Byrati Basavaraj said, “Modi’s achievements in the last 10 years are unique. We will all get a chance to see Modi as PM once again.” A large number of district and mandal leaders and beneficiaries participated in the event.

