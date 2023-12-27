Home States Karnataka

No bookings in Bandipur cottages for New Year Eve

According to officials, the reserve has earned Rs 22 lakh revenue from safari rides by 2,847 tourists in three days.

Tiger hiding behind a bush at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  The forest department has restricted tourists' entry to the cottages inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on December 31 and January 1.

As a huge number of tourists visit the cottages at Bandipur to welcome the New Year with music and dance, foresters, to prevent disturbance to the wild animals, have banned tourists from booking the cottages run by the department for two days.

However, there will be no restrictions for tourists enjoying the safari ride in the forest nor booking Jungle Resorts, private resorts, homestays or hotels around the tiger reserve, BTR director P Ramesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, due to continuous holidays for the past three days, hundreds of tourists have visited the tiger reserve. According to officials, the reserve has earned Rs 22 lakh in revenue from safari rides by 2,847 tourists in three days.

