Parents put bodies of kids under salt to revive them at village in Karnataka's Haveri district

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HAVERI: In a desperate attempt to save two kids, who had drowned in a water pit, villagers kept the bodies in a heap of salt, hoping to revive them. But after five hours of waiting, and intervention of the police, the parents decided to conduct the final rites of the children. The incident was reported on December 24 at a village near Kaginele, Haveri district.

According to the police, the victims, Hemanth (12) and Nagaraj (11) had gone for a swim near a lake in the village and drowned.

Some villagers who found the clothes of the children on the banks started looking for them and fished out both the children.

A few villagers suggested to the parents that by keeping the bodies in salt, they could be revived. The suggestion was based on a fake viral video that is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, a boy rescued out of water has been kept under a heap of salt and the video shows the boy recovering.

“Believing the video, the villagers collected salt from many households and covered the bodies in salt. Despite trying to explain, the parents were adamant and hopeful that the boys would revive. We were finally able to convince them,” explained the police.

"A similar incident of salt covering a drowned victim was reported in the Ballari district in 2022. The police said this is an example of how some of the social media posts mislead the public at large," the police added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HAVERI: In a desperate attempt to save two kids, who had drowned in a water pit, villagers kept the bodies in a heap of salt, hoping to revive them. But after five hours of waiting, and intervention of the police, the parents decided to conduct the final rites of the children. The incident was reported on December 24 at a village near Kaginele, Haveri district. According to the police, the victims, Hemanth (12) and Nagaraj (11) had gone for a swim near a lake in the village and drowned. Some villagers who found the clothes of the children on the banks started looking for them and fished out both the children.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A few villagers suggested to the parents that by keeping the bodies in salt, they could be revived. The suggestion was based on a fake viral video that is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, a boy rescued out of water has been kept under a heap of salt and the video shows the boy recovering. “Believing the video, the villagers collected salt from many households and covered the bodies in salt. Despite trying to explain, the parents were adamant and hopeful that the boys would revive. We were finally able to convince them,” explained the police. "A similar incident of salt covering a drowned victim was reported in the Ballari district in 2022. The police said this is an example of how some of the social media posts mislead the public at large," the police added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp