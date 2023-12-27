Shobha Karandlaje keen to contest from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With the 2024 parliamentary elections just a few months away, the names of several aspirants for a BJP ticket to contest from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency are doing the rounds. Prominent among them are former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, former MLA CT Ravi and DN Jeevaraj. At a recent function here, BJP workers had urged Ravi to contest from the constituency and he had given his tacit approval.

Madhwaraj from Udupi has been actively participating in party programmes in Malnad region of the district for the last two months. He also took part in Ganesh Chaturthi and Vijaydashami festival programmes, projecting himself as a prospective candidate if the party high command gives its nod.

Political corridors, meanwhile, are abuzz that sitting MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje will be told to contest from the Vokkaliga stronghold of Bengaluru North constituency as current MP DV Sadananda Gowda has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

However, Karandlaje, who has been camping in Chikkamagaluru for the last few days for the Datta Jayanti festivities, is not keen. On the sidelines of Shobha Yatra, she hinted at contesting from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru again.

“I brought central funds for several development works in the constituency. On account of my efforts, two Kendriaya Vidyalaya schools were set up in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. A medical college has been sanctioned and grants are being released to provide infrastructure to colleges. All state highways are being upgraded as national highways. Projects were implemented to develop road, railway and drinking water facilities in the district,” Shobha pointed out.

