Siddaramaiah terms minister Shivanand Patil’s remarks on farmers unacceptable

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday termed Sugar and APMC Minister Shivanand Patil’s remark that “farmers wish for drought to get their loans waived off” as unacceptable.

Soon after Patil’s speech went viral on social media, Opposition parties and farmer leaders slammed the minister.

Taking to social media, Siddaramaiah said it’s crucial to speak about farmers with respect. Making casual comments that could be perceived as disrespectful should be avoided, he advised.

“Minister Shivanand Patil, who hails from a farming family, surely did not have the intention to insult farmers. He made some remarks in jest with the farmers around him. However, when applied to the entire farming community, these can be taken out of context and perceived as offensive. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Taking a jibe at BJP leaders for slamming the minister, the CM said they have not done anything for the welfare of farmers and were waiting for opportunities like this to create a controversy.

The chief minister said the Centre did not provide adequate relief for drought-affected farmers in the state and the state government is giving Rs 2,000 to each farming family.

Listing his government’s pro-farmer initiatives, the CM said they have decided to waive off the interest on medium- and long-term loans availed from cooperative banks, launched the Krishi Bhagya scheme in 106 taluks, provided three-phase electricity for seven hours to agricultural pump-sets, and decided to regularise Bagair Hukum lands that have been cultivated for 15 years.

He said the government has taken a bold decision to legalise four lakh agricultural pump sets with illegal electrical connections.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was not aware of the context of the minister’s statement and that he would speak to Patil.

He said they have no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiment and they will work to strengthen farmers.

