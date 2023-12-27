Three-day Hampi Utsav from February 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will hold the 3-day Hampi Utsav from February 2, 2024. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed, who is also Vijayanagara district minister, said on Tuesday. Hampi Utsav was earlier scheduled to be held in November this year. However, it was deferred owing to drought.

Zameer said that he has directed Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Divakar to make necessary arrangements to hold the utsav. Instructions have also been issued to hold the festival in a grand manner as well as to give an opportunity to local artistes and culture.

Zameer also instructed the official to involve the elected representatives from the district, organisations and people in cultural activities to make Hampi Utsav a grand success.

