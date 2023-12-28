AAP spokesman Brijesh Kalappa quits party

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Brijesh Kalappa has resigned as national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party. In his resignation letter on Wednesday, he said, “As clouds gather for general election, it is important to be battle-ready and to try to make a genuine contribution in Karnataka and nationally to bring about effective change in the country. Thus my journey with AAP has come to an end.’’

In a Facebook post, he said, “I am deeply grateful for the love and affection shared with me by AAP workers throughout the state. Frankly, so much is spoken about AAP being the B-team of BJP. But I have not met a single leader or worker of AAP who has a soft corner for BJP in the year or so spent by me in AAP.’’

