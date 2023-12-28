Indian Coast Guard evacuates unconscious mariner

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated a mariner who had a medical emergency on the ship MT Ivory Ray in the early hours of Wednesday. The ship was anchored at a range of 9.5 nautical miles off New Mangalore Port. Coast Guard headquarters, Karnataka, received a distress call from the agent of MT Ivory Ray, regarding critical injury on board.

One of the crew members had fallen in the washroom due to weakness. Indian Coast Guard Interceptor boat C-448 at 2.10 am helped in the safe transfer of the unconscious patient under medical supervision.

“The successful execution of the medical evacuation will repose the faith of mariners in the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard which will enable them to pursue economic activities with confidence,” said the Coast Guard.

