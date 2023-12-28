Never take your political foes lightly, BY Vijayendra advises office-bearers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fighting the polls together, the BJP and its ally JDS will decimate rivals and win all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

There is a palpable wave in favour of the BJP in the state and noticeably across the nation, he told party workers at a meeting of new office-bearers at the party office here on Wednesday.

“Every election throws up different challenges and we have to successfully overcome them,’’ he said while appealing to party workers to take forward the pro-people programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayendra said, “Although there is a perceptible support for the BJP, it is advisable to err on the side of caution. We should not take our political opponents lightly. Till the Lok Sabha elections are over, we cannot have Sundays, festivals or holidays. We will keep everything that distracts us aside till we achieve the victory target in the Lok Sabha polls. Our inspiration is Modiji who has served the nation for nine-and-a-half years without rest.”

He appealed to the cadres to work as a single team under the Hindutva banner by setting aside petty differences of caste and sub-caste.

Pointing out that no government since independence has delivered facilities to the doorsteps of people like the present BJP-NDA government, he said all the schemes and programmes of the Union government need to be efficiently delivered to the people of Karnataka.

“The dream and struggle of all Hindu activists of the last several decades has been for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, which is now coming true and will be launched by our PM,’’ Vijayendra said.

