‘Govt won’t sit idle if activists take law into their hands’: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of Kannada activists targeting business establishments in Bengaluru for not implementing the government directions on Kannada signboards, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he supports their cause, but will not accept them taking law into their own hands.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to protect our language. I have a lot of respect for Kannada activists. But the government won’t tolerate it if they take the law into their hands,” Shivakumar told reporters.

The DyCM said the government will not tolerate anyone damaging public property in the name of their agitation. Kannada activists should communicate the message that 60% of signboards must be in Kannada, but there is a limit to it. This affects the reputation of Karnataka, he said.

Shivakumar said he had spoken to the police commissioner in favour of KRV president Narayana Gowda when someone had lodged a complaint against him. “I would like to tell Narayana Gowda that he can’t take the law into his hands. We are all Kannadigas and our government is also committed to this cause. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to use Kannada in government documents. Kannada activists have the right to protest peacefully, but not violently,” he said.

On Gowda’s threat that he will teach a lesson to the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the DyCM said they won’t say that there was no support from Kannada activists in the party’s victory. But this does not give them license to do whatever they want. “Businesses came here and invested money and they can’t be threatened like this,” Shivakumar said.

He said the government will issue notices to businesses that do not comply with the government’s directions. The government is committed to protecting the interest of businesses in Karnataka, but it is also important that they comply with the directions, he added.

