Karnataka logs 173 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths 

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday reported 173 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 702, the health bulletin said.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases is more than 10, they said.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, in the last 24 hours, 37 patients have been discharged, total 8,349 tests have been conducted including - 6,400 RTPCR and 1,949 Rapid Antigen tests.

The positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent while case fatality rate was 1.15 per cent.

A maximum number of tests were conducted in Bengaluru.

Out of the 2,616 tests conducted, 82 have been found positive for the virus, which is the highest as compared to other districts of the state.

The deceased were aged 59 and 69 respectively both admitted in Bengaluru Urban district.

Both of them had symptoms of fever and cough, the bulletin stated.

As on Friday, the total active cases reported in the state stands at 702.

Out of these, 649 people are in home isolation while the remaining 53 are hospitalised, it added.

Amid a spike in cases and detection of JN.1 infections in the state, the Karnataka government's cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus advised people to wear masks, not send children with symptoms to schools, adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour like social distancing, seven days home isolation and leave for infected patients.

It has also decided to administer a "precautionary vaccine" for the aged and those with comorbidities and to get 30,000 doses of the Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.

