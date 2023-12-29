Home States Karnataka

Karnataka logs 173 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths 

With this, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases is more than 10, they said.

Published: 29th December 2023 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Covid positive

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday reported 173 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 702, the health bulletin said.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the state after the recent spike in cases is more than 10, they said.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, in the last 24 hours, 37 patients have been discharged, total 8,349 tests have been conducted including - 6,400 RTPCR and 1,949 Rapid Antigen tests.

The positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent while case fatality rate was 1.15 per cent.

A maximum number of tests were conducted in Bengaluru.

Out of the 2,616 tests conducted, 82 have been found positive for the virus, which is the highest as compared to other districts of the state.

The deceased were aged 59 and 69 respectively both admitted in Bengaluru Urban district.

Both of them had symptoms of fever and cough, the bulletin stated.

As on Friday, the total active cases reported in the state stands at 702.

Out of these, 649 people are in home isolation while the remaining 53 are hospitalised, it added.

Amid a spike in cases and detection of JN.1 infections in the state, the Karnataka government's cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus advised people to wear masks, not send children with symptoms to schools, adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour like social distancing, seven days home isolation and leave for infected patients.

It has also decided to administer a "precautionary vaccine" for the aged and those with comorbidities and to get 30,000 doses of the Corbevax vaccine from the Centre for this purpose.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp