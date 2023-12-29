Newborn girl found dead with dog bite injuries at Acchatanahalli in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The body of a newborn baby girl was found with dog bite injuries at Acchatanahalli village in Vemgal police limits on Thursday.

According to police sources, it is suspected that the baby might have been thrown into the bushes near the road early in the morning and stray dogs dragged it onto the road later. Some residents of Acchatanahalli alerted the police after seeing the body. It is also suspected that the newborn might have been killed by its family members as they did not want a female child.

The body has been sent to SNR Hospital. Vemgal police have launched an investigation. They have obtained CCTV footage from Acchatanahalli main road and nearby areas for examination. They have sought information from the local government health center, private hospitals, and the district government hospital on the babies born there on Wednesday.



