"Ordinance on Kannada signboards soon": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Kannada activists targeted several business establishments in Bengaluru for not following the government directive on using Kannada in signboards, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is not against peaceful protests, but it will not tolerate anyone disturbing peace and harmony.

Addressing reporters after holding a meeting with Home Minister G Parameshwara and officials to review the situation, the CM said Section 17 (6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 will be amended through an ordinance to make it mandatory for all shops and other business establishments to have 60% Kannada in signboards from February 28. The law will be enforced strictly, he said.

Currently, as per the Act, the top half of the signboard must be in Kannada and the rest in other languages. In a circular issued on March 24, 2018, (when Congress was in power), all establishments were directed to have 60% Kannada in signboards.

But it was changed in the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022, the CM said. “I have directed the Kannada and Culture Department to bring in an amendment to Sec 17 (6) of the Act by issuing an ordinance as the Assembly is not in session,” the CM said.

Notification on signboard law will be issued soon, says CM

“We have now decided that it should be 60% Kannada and 40% in other languages. I have directed the Kannada and Culture Department to bring in an amendment to Section 17 (6) of the Act by issuing an ordinance as the Legislative Assembly is not in session,” Siddaramaiah said.

ALSO READ | ‘Govt won’t sit idle if activists take law into their hands’: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

As per Section 17 (8) of the Act, a prescribed percentage of content in all boards displaying advertisements and notices in the state should be in Kannada. The classification of advertisements and the percentage of advertisement content to be displayed in Kannada will be prescribed by the state government. This will also be implemented, the CM said.

Immediate action will be taken to issue a notification of this Act and to frame rules, he added.

Siddaramaiah said the government is not opposed to peaceful protests and it believes in democracy and the Constitution. “I want to make it clear that the government will not tolerate anyone who goes against the law of the land. No one should take the law into their own hands. It is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order,” he said.

On Thursday, members of Kannada Rakshana Vedike staged demonstrations at several places in the state against the arrest of Kannada activists.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief in judicial custody for vandalism

KRV CHIEF ARRESTED

As many as 29 KRV activists, including its chief Narayana Gowda, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for reportedly vandalising properties during Wednesday’s protest in Bengaluru

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A day after Kannada activists targeted several business establishments in Bengaluru for not following the government directive on using Kannada in signboards, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is not against peaceful protests, but it will not tolerate anyone disturbing peace and harmony. Addressing reporters after holding a meeting with Home Minister G Parameshwara and officials to review the situation, the CM said Section 17 (6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 will be amended through an ordinance to make it mandatory for all shops and other business establishments to have 60% Kannada in signboards from February 28. The law will be enforced strictly, he said. Currently, as per the Act, the top half of the signboard must be in Kannada and the rest in other languages. In a circular issued on March 24, 2018, (when Congress was in power), all establishments were directed to have 60% Kannada in signboards.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But it was changed in the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022, the CM said. “I have directed the Kannada and Culture Department to bring in an amendment to Sec 17 (6) of the Act by issuing an ordinance as the Assembly is not in session,” the CM said. Notification on signboard law will be issued soon, says CM “We have now decided that it should be 60% Kannada and 40% in other languages. I have directed the Kannada and Culture Department to bring in an amendment to Section 17 (6) of the Act by issuing an ordinance as the Legislative Assembly is not in session,” Siddaramaiah said. ALSO READ | ‘Govt won’t sit idle if activists take law into their hands’: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar As per Section 17 (8) of the Act, a prescribed percentage of content in all boards displaying advertisements and notices in the state should be in Kannada. The classification of advertisements and the percentage of advertisement content to be displayed in Kannada will be prescribed by the state government. This will also be implemented, the CM said. Immediate action will be taken to issue a notification of this Act and to frame rules, he added. Siddaramaiah said the government is not opposed to peaceful protests and it believes in democracy and the Constitution. “I want to make it clear that the government will not tolerate anyone who goes against the law of the land. No one should take the law into their own hands. It is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order,” he said. On Thursday, members of Kannada Rakshana Vedike staged demonstrations at several places in the state against the arrest of Kannada activists. ALSO READ | Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief in judicial custody for vandalism KRV CHIEF ARRESTED As many as 29 KRV activists, including its chief Narayana Gowda, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for reportedly vandalising properties during Wednesday’s protest in Bengaluru Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp