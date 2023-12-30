‘Government at your doorstep’ to resolve woes of citizens programme launched in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the unique ‘Baagilige Bantu Sarakaara, Sevege Irali Sahakaara’ (Government at your doorstep to resolve people’s issues) programme in Bengaluru.

Addressing the media after a preparatory meeting of the programme at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the DyCM stated that the programme is designed specially to allow Bengalureans to find solutions to issues pertaining to BBMP, BDA, Bescom, BMTC, Revenue and other departments.

He stated that the grievance redressal programme will be held for 10 days starting January 3 in various assembly segments. It allows the public to submit their appeals and petitions. They have to furnish their Aadhaar card or PAN details.

“Hundreds of people come to us with their appeals daily. This grievance redressal programme aims at taking the government to the people’s doorstep, rather than people coming to the government’s doorstep,” Shivakumar explained.

The programme will be started in two or three assembly segments. The date, time and venue will be announced in advance, he added. Asked about the structure of the programme, Shivakumar said, “Post the registration process, appeals will be received. There will be hundreds of officials from various departments to look into their grievances on the spot. People can come forward with any type of appeal and we will try to resolve the issues within the legal framework.”

“As for complaints about violations of bylaws, we are making separate arrangements. We will scrutinize property measurements and property owners will have to pay taxes accordingly. Officials sealed the defaulting properties. In fact, they have sealed a school of which I am a trustee,” he said.

He also spoke about big defaulters and said taxes are very important for a city’s development. Asked about which initiative would be taken up first under Brand Bengaluru, he said, “We will issue documents under the Namma Swathu programme.”

