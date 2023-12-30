Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Ahead of LS elections, demand for more DyCMs comes to fore again

It may be noted here that Parameshwara, Satish and Large Scale Industries Minister MB Patil are in the race to become DyCMs if the high command creates more such posts.

Published: 30th December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of appointing more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka refuses to die down with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting Congress top brass leaders in New Delhi recently. Though the senior minister claimed that he discussed strategies to be followed by the party to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, informed sources told TNIE that chances of him suggesting to the high command to appoint DyCMs from the SCs/STs and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities ahead of the LS polls cannot be ruled out. The Grand Old Party (GOP), which has to face the BJP-JDS combine in the polls, is likely to work on the caste arithmetic to counter PM Modi’s charisma, sources added.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Tumakuru on Friday clarified that there is nothing wrong in Satish suggesting to the high command to appoint more DyCMs. “Everyone in the party can express their opinion. There might be logic in his suggestion that giving representation to all communities would help Congress in the polls. Ultimately, the high command will analyse this and take a call,” he added.

It may be noted here that Parameshwara, Satish and Large Scale Industries Minister MB Patil are in the race to become DyCMs if the high command creates more such posts. The BJP that had promised DyCM post to ST Nayaka leader B Sriramulu did not do it and the Congress can capitalise on the same as Satish has been emerging as the community’s strong leader, political pundits opined.

When asked about the issue, MB Patil clarified that the issue would be discussed within the party. “Satish in the past also had demanded the creation of more DyCM posts. I will not express my opinion in public. I will speak to the party high command,” he clarified.

