Karnataka: Rs 1,000 crore action plan to be readied for minority housing colonies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday instructed officials to formulate an action plan of Rs 1,000 crore to develop housing colonies for minorities. “A huge number of applications have been

received online for various schemes of minorities, and it was decided to provide more grants from next year,” Siddaramaiah stated while reviewing the progress of minority welfare and housing departments.

On the housing front, he suggested that the areas where minorities are mostly settled should be identified and allocation of grants made. The construction of 1.31 lakh houses has been completed, against a target of 3 lakh houses in the current year under various housing schemes, he said, and directed officials to take steps to complete 1.6 lakh houses by March.

The 1.8 lakh houses were in progress under various schemes under the Slum Development Board and the government decided to bear Rs 5 lakh as gratuity for beneficiaries, as the cabinet decided to grant Rs 500 crore for this. He suggested that 25,000 houses which are under completion be completed by the end of February. Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has Rs 2,133 crore available and the proposal should be placed before the cabinet, he said.

In the wake of the suspension of the scholarship given by the Central government to minority students, Siddaramaiah said the State government has decided to bear this and is ready to release scholarships to 6.4 lakh students, as Rs 60 crore has been allocated in the budget. He suggested paying an additional Rs 40 crore by redistributing it from funds available in the department.

“The proposal for immediate release of Rs 500 crore to complete 1.82 lakh homes under the Slum Development Board had been agreed upon in the cabinet. The department has allocated Rs 60 crore out of Rs 100 crore proposed for the development of minority colonies, with the remaining Rs 40 crore to be utilized for various purposes through the finance department,” informed Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan who took part in the meeting.

