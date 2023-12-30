Karnataka government to organise job fair next month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to fulfil the Congress party’s manifesto promise of providing jobs for youths, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a preliminary meeting here on Friday. “There is a need to have an employment policy to improve job opportunities for the youth of the state,” he said, adding that preparations are being made to formulate this policy.

He said a job fair is planned to be organised in Bengaluru in the last week of January 2024 and a team of ministers will be formed to organise it effectively. The team, including Youth Empowerment Minister Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, will hold deliberations with employers.

“A job fair will be organised, as mentioned in the election manifesto. The ministers will hold discussions with industries and make recommendations for formulating far-reaching programmes to bridge the gap between the skills of job seekers and needs of industries,” he said. Siddaramaiah also suggested checking job opportunities abroad.

Industries Minister MB Patil, IT/BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar were also present.

