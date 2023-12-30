Kodavas must unite to fight for their rights: MLA AS Ponnanna

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: “The Kodava community must unite to fight for the rights. Our ancestors fought to protect our land and culture. Let this fight continue. But fight for your rights and do not mock other communities or religions. Love every community,” called out Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Global Kodava Summit organized by the Connecting Kodavas Trust organization in Madikeri on Friday.

Ponnanna appreciated the efforts of the trust in bringing the community together. He urged the trust to lay a foundation for the rightful voicing of the communities’ needs and said, “Let there be resolutions formed in this summit on what our rights are and what needs to be done to preserve the community. I will extend my full support to attain these resolutions,” he assured.

He opined that political maturity is needed amongst the community to attain support for the fight towards rights. He highlighted that the land problems concerning Jamma land, preservation of gun rights and ethnographic studies are the issues that must be fought unitedly under a strong leadership. He urged for the preservation of the land, nature, culture and relationships.

MLC Shantharam Budna Siddi, who was present as the chief guest, urged the youth to come forward to work for the society. He assured to extend his support in the legislature for the ST tag fight of the Kodavas. Chethan Singhai, Chief Consultant of the National Curriculum-Ministry of Education, urged the community to focus on education and appreciate the values of culture. He called out to the community to focus on locality that he said is largely rooted in values. Human activist Rashmi Samath called out to the youngsters to come back to their roots.

