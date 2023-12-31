Ashoka questions government over colonies for minorities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for instructing officials to formulate an action plan of Rs 1,000 crore to develop housing colonies for the minority community.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka said the CM is coming up with such programmes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls for minority appeasement. He termed the Siddaramaiah government as “Tughlaq Darbar”.

The CM has announced compensation of Rs 2,000 to farmers in distress due to drought, but the government is yet to give them the money, he said. The state government which is unable to help farmers in distress and provide funds for development works is announcing funds for minority community colonies, he alleged.

Ashoka accused the CM of trying to divide Hindus and Muslims by coming up with such programmes. It is against the Constitution to have separate residential colonies for Hindus and Muslims, he said.

Meanwhile, Ashoka and Opposition Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar demanded Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s resignation after he was convicted in a cheque bounce case.

It is not right for a person convicted in a case to continue as minister and he should immediately resign, Kumar said.



