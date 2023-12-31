Home States Karnataka

BJP MP Simha’s brother held for felling 126 trees

Published: 31st December 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The forest department on Saturday arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in Bengaluru in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly felling 126 trees without permission and smuggling the logs out of Nandagondanahalli village in Hassan district.

The department filed an FIR against him a week ago. After the case made headlines, Vikram Simha evaded the officials and avoided phone calls from the investigating officer. 

Officials kept a close watch on him. With the help of electronic surveillance, Vikram Simha was traced to Bengaluru.

A special team, including officers from Bengaluru police, was formed to nab the accused. Vikram Simha has been taken to Belur for questioning. 

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “The accused will be tried under the Tree Preservation Act as it is a crime to cut trees without obtaining permission. The local tahsildar brought the matter to light. This shows negligence on the part of forest officials. Five officers have been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty and not following rules.”

