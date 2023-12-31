Chikkajala, now the most-polluted suburb of Bengaluru

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chikkajala on Airport road has earned the dubious distinction of being the most polluted place in the city with Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) smaller than 10 microns recorded at an alarming 319.7, which is more than three times higher than the maximum limit of 100. Such levels have been rarely seen in Bengaluru.

A recent survey revealed that the SPM of less than 2.5 microns was also equally high at 74 where the maximum permissible limit is 60. The SPM was 618 and higher than the maximum permissible limit of 500, which is again very high and comparable to Delhi’s pollution figures.

A report released on December 29 revealed that this concentration of SPM has led to many serious health problems in and around Chikkajala. Complaints of chronic breathlessness, bronchitis, asthma and other pulmonological issues have increased. Chikkajala, which is 24 km away from Vidhana Soudha, has now become the most polluted suburb of Bengaluru.

According to Shiva Analyticals, a certified agency, which conducted an ambient air quality check, the cause for the high amount of dust is the presence of more than 10 stone crushers in a radius of 3 km from Chikkajala. Such stone crushers are not allowed in residential areas as per zonal norms. A team from the agency conducted the ambient air quality sample study for 24 hours at Vidya Nagar Cross Road in Chikkajala on December 19.

After receiving several complaints of high pollution levels in Chikkajala, TNIE took up the matter with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) chairman Shanth Thimmaiah. Accordingly, a mobile unit went to Chikkajala on December 4 and conducted an assessment of air quality. However, a report in this regard was not made available to TNIE. Repeated calls to KSPCB official Raghavendra, who conducted the survey, went unanswered. Even Thimmaiah gave no details of the survey.

Will serve notices to crushers, says the minister

A former chairman of KSPCB quipped that when the board staffers are beneficiaries of the stone crushers in Chikkajala, will they let them down?

Dr H Paramesh, pulmonologist and professor at Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc, said, “These figures are alarmingly high and cause many health issues. The SPM, which is larger than 10 microns, causes allergies, deafness in children, sinusitis and other health issues.

While SPM smaller than 10 microns causes tracheitis, bronchitis, COPD and asthma, matter smaller than 2.5 microns enters the bloodstream and causes serious heart and lung issues, including cancer. It even affects the infant in the mother’s womb. All vital organs will be affected. Sustained high pollution can cause cancer, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, memory loss, behaviour changes, depression and sleep disorders, and affect the defence system.’’

Some residents said though they complained to local authorities and the government several times, no action has been taken.

Asked how could so many crushers operate in a residential area in violation of zonal norms, Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun said, “Now that you have brought the matter to my notice, I will look into it.’’

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “We will examine the issue and serve notices to the crushers operating in residential areas.’’

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Chikkajala on Airport road has earned the dubious distinction of being the most polluted place in the city with Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) smaller than 10 microns recorded at an alarming 319.7, which is more than three times higher than the maximum limit of 100. Such levels have been rarely seen in Bengaluru. A recent survey revealed that the SPM of less than 2.5 microns was also equally high at 74 where the maximum permissible limit is 60. The SPM was 618 and higher than the maximum permissible limit of 500, which is again very high and comparable to Delhi’s pollution figures. A report released on December 29 revealed that this concentration of SPM has led to many serious health problems in and around Chikkajala. Complaints of chronic breathlessness, bronchitis, asthma and other pulmonological issues have increased. Chikkajala, which is 24 km away from Vidhana Soudha, has now become the most polluted suburb of Bengaluru.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Shiva Analyticals, a certified agency, which conducted an ambient air quality check, the cause for the high amount of dust is the presence of more than 10 stone crushers in a radius of 3 km from Chikkajala. Such stone crushers are not allowed in residential areas as per zonal norms. A team from the agency conducted the ambient air quality sample study for 24 hours at Vidya Nagar Cross Road in Chikkajala on December 19. After receiving several complaints of high pollution levels in Chikkajala, TNIE took up the matter with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) chairman Shanth Thimmaiah. Accordingly, a mobile unit went to Chikkajala on December 4 and conducted an assessment of air quality. However, a report in this regard was not made available to TNIE. Repeated calls to KSPCB official Raghavendra, who conducted the survey, went unanswered. Even Thimmaiah gave no details of the survey. Will serve notices to crushers, says the minister A former chairman of KSPCB quipped that when the board staffers are beneficiaries of the stone crushers in Chikkajala, will they let them down? Dr H Paramesh, pulmonologist and professor at Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc, said, “These figures are alarmingly high and cause many health issues. The SPM, which is larger than 10 microns, causes allergies, deafness in children, sinusitis and other health issues. While SPM smaller than 10 microns causes tracheitis, bronchitis, COPD and asthma, matter smaller than 2.5 microns enters the bloodstream and causes serious heart and lung issues, including cancer. It even affects the infant in the mother’s womb. All vital organs will be affected. Sustained high pollution can cause cancer, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, memory loss, behaviour changes, depression and sleep disorders, and affect the defence system.’’ Some residents said though they complained to local authorities and the government several times, no action has been taken. Asked how could so many crushers operate in a residential area in violation of zonal norms, Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun said, “Now that you have brought the matter to my notice, I will look into it.’’ Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “We will examine the issue and serve notices to the crushers operating in residential areas.’’ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp