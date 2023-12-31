‘CM  Siddaramaiah spending funds on netas, not ryots’: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy here on Saturday slammed the Siddaramaiah government for creating posts for disgruntled Congress leaders with cabinet ranks at the cost of taxpayers’ money and at a time when farmers in the state are in distress due to drought.

“There is no money to provide drought relief to farmers, but there is money to create political porridge centres for leaders,” he alleged.

Talking to the media, he questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for appointing BR Patil as his advisor, Basavaraja Rayareddy as economic advisor and RV Deshpande as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission.

“Earlier, Haranahalli Ramaswamy and retired IAS officer Vijayabhaskar worked as chairmen of the commission and submitted reports. What is their status and how many reforms have you implemented following the recommendations in those reports,” he asked the government.

He ridiculed Siddaramaiah for appointing Rayareddy as his economic advisor, while he presented 14 budgets. “Does Siddaramaiah need BR Patil as his political advisor?”

He also questioned the appointment of Congress’ poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu as CM’s advisor and Prabhakar as media advisor with a cabinet rank. They have now been provided with official cars, government offices and staff at the people’s money, he alleged.

He said Siddaramaiah did not help Congress win the bypolls in 2009 and eventually sent Mallikarjun Kharge out of state politics.

Even as the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking drought relief, the Centre has prepared a report and will release funds under NDRF soon, he said. But the state government has not released Rs 2,000 per farmer as promised, he added. The former chief minister warned that he will take up the issue in the joint session of the legislature slated to be held in February.

