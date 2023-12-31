Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah: Yatnal can submit proof on BJP govt’s graft during Covid

Published: 31st December 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal can submit proof and documents related to corruption in the BJP government during the Covid pandemic. 

Siddaramaiah said Yatnal has made direct allegations against then chief minister BS Yediyurappa, saying the then BJP government indulged in corruption during the pandemic.

“The Congress government has constituted a commission to inquire into corruption during Covid. Those who have proof can give it to the commission,” he said in Koppal.

“The proof on PSI recruitment-related corruption too can be submitted to the related commission. The Congress government will probe these cases looking at all the details and documents submitted,” he added, speaking to the media at Koppal’s Ginigera airstrip before going to Sindhanur in Raichur district.

On appointing Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy as a financial advisor with cabinet rank, Siddaramiah said, “Rayareddy knows economics and finance. Then chief minister Yediyurappa too had appointed a financial advisor. Did he appoint a world famous economist? Nobody questioned it then. Why has the question arisen now?”

On the alleged irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Koppal, he said the government has been releasing funds and asked Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul whether the scheme beneficiaries have received funds. An angry CM asked the DC to make arrangements to give funds to all the beneficiaries without any hurdles. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal and others were present. 

