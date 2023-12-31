Karnataka governor calls out to youth to contribute in nation building

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka on Sunday stressed the importance of the contribution of Youth to the country.

"Youth constitutes a vital component of India's future and development. The youngsters' role in the nation's transformation is pivotal," he said

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 'Kashmiri Youth Exchange Program' hosted at Coorg Public School of Gonikoppal in Kodagu.

The honourable governor highlighted India’s demographic strength and shared that approximately 65 per cent of the population is under the age of 35. He stressed that the contribution of the youth in nation-building is vital.

Reflecting on India's remarkable progress over 75 years of independence, the Governor commended the nation's journey to self-reliance. He noted that India has now become the world's 5th largest economy, progressing steadily toward securing the position of the 3rd largest economy globally.

He called for collective efforts to transform the period until 2047 into an era of duty, building a grand and developed India and positioning the country among the world's best.

Applauding Karnataka as a progressive and prosperous state, he lauded the significant strides made in education, health, agriculture, technology, industry, and various other sectors. He opined that the ‘Kashmiri Youth Exchange Program’ has provided an opportunity to the students of Kashmir to explore India’s diverse identity.

The state legislative speaker, UT Khader called out to the youth to work towards the betterment of the nation. Addressing the students from Kashmir, he said, “You have come as ambassadors to the state from Kashmir. The things you have learnt here must be promoted among the community in Kashmir.”

He expressed that India is a diverse country filled with unique cultures and added, “Unity in diversity has remained the strength of this nation.”

Virajpet MLA and legal advisor to the state Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna said, “One can find unity from North to South tip of the country and this is India. While each of us practises a different culture, the notion of being Indian first must be followed by all of us.”

He analysed that the Kashmiri students learning a bit of the culture of Kodagu will record the success of the initiative.

The Exchange program was inaugurated on the 29th of December and a total of 120 students from various districts of Kashmir took part in the initiative. The students learnt about the art, culture, wildlife, nature and the land after visiting several regions in the district including coffee plantations and wildlife sanctuary. Kodagu DC Venkat Raja, COPS principal M Ramachandran, Virajpet tahashildar Prashanth and other dignitaries were present during the valedictory ceremony.

