Order any probe on Covid claims, BY Vijayendra tells government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Reacting for the first time to the allegations by own party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on corruption during former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's government, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Saturday urged the state government to order any probe to unearth the truth.

“I make it clear that the government is free to order any probe. I don’t want the government to show any sympathy to Yediyurappa or his family while conducting the investigation. I don’t fear any probe,” he said.

Vijayendra, who is Yediyurappa’s son, was reacting to the allegations of Yatnal, who recently said that Rs 40,000 crore was misappropriated under the Yediyurappa government during Covid.

Addressing the media on his first visit to the district after assuming charge as party state president, he said the Central leadership can take action against anybody, depending on the situation.

Claiming that he did not complain against anyone to the central leadership, he said it is left to the discretion of the party high command to take action against any person who they think is involved in anti-party activities.

“As far as I am concerned, my goal is clear that I wish to see the JDS-BJP alliance win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. I have gained full support of our party leaders, but some people may be upset for some reason. Efforts will be made to take them into confidence. I wish to march ahead with full zeal and enthusiasm, leaving behind the past,” he said.

Earlier, he alleged that the Congress government is busy appeasing the minorities, instead of looking at the welfare of farmers who are suffering from drought. People will teach a fitting lesson to Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

“While ignoring farmers, the government is busy appeasing minorities by granting Rs 1,000 crore to construct houses for them. The BJP is not against giving funds to minorities, but not at a time when farmers need help,” he said. Earlier, party workers gave rousing welcome to Vijayendra on his arrival here.

