Partymen, legislators to get equal share in boards, corporations: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Saturday that party workers and legislators will get an equal share in appointments to boards and corporations. He said appointments will be made soon and they will be a Sankranti festival gift to aspirants.

“Party workers will get their due share in the appointments to boards and corporations as party leaders will sit and discuss. The list is finalised to some extent. Central leaders have made certain promises and they need to be discussed. The list is likely to be finalised by Sankranti,” he said.

Shivakumar said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will go to Delhi on January 4 to discuss Lok Sabha elections as ministers who have been appointed observers have given their reports on probable candidates. “A survey needs to be done and we are going to Delhi to discuss that,” he added.

A meeting with all MLAs and party leaders will be held in Bengaluru on January 10 as part of preparations for the polls, he said.

